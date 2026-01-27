LaSalle Detention Facility in Louisiana, an ICE-run immigration detention center.

3:37 PM Dublin | 9:37 AM Louisiana

She was inside a concentration camp in Louisiana when the guard began bringing her gifts. Food, jewelry, letters, photographs of her daughter. Nothing about this was generosity. Inside a cage, access is power, and when one person controls food, movement, communication, and the possibility of disappearance, even a smile becomes leverage.

David Courvelle, a 56-year-old contract officer at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, was not exposed because accountability mechanisms worked. He was caught red-handed in mid-July when staff saw him and a detained Nicaraguan woman emerge together from a janitorial closet. Other detainees later told investigators they had been instructed to act as lookouts. The abuse was routine, until it was interrupted.

Courvelle was not arrested immediately. He was moved to another unit and allowed to resign quietly days later, before federal prosecutors intervened. He eventually pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a person in federal custody, was released on a ten-thousand-dollar bond, and now awaits sentencing, facing up to fifteen years in prison.

This is where the story is meant to resolve itself, with a perpetrator named and removed, and the system allowed to present itself as functional. But the narrative narrows precisely where it should widen.

The woman’s name has not been made public. Reporting does not say whether she was transferred, deported, released, or left inside the same network of camps that made the abuse possible. There is no public record of what care or protection she received, or whether she was ever offered a choice that did not involve further confinement. Her child appears only indirectly, as photographs passed through barred spaces, a reminder that concentration camps do not merely confine bodies but fracture families. The guilty plea closes the file. The harm is treated as resolved.

This is how concentration camps sustain themselves. Violence is reduced to an individual act, while the structure is left untouched.

ICE concentration camps have produced these accounts for years. Women have reported sexual assault by guards, coerced sex, invasive searches, and threats tied to deportation or separation from their children. Multiple investigations, including by the Department of Homeland Security’s own Office of Inspector General, have found that sexual abuse complaints in immigration detention are routinely delayed, mishandled, or quietly closed.

The pattern does not hinge on political cycles. ICE expanded under Obama, brutalized openly under Trump, and continues under Biden with softened language and the same architecture. Deportation machinery, detention quotas, private contracts, and global enforcement networks remain intact. What shifts is tone, not design.

ICE does not operate only within U.S. borders. It maintains an office in Tel Aviv, embedded within U.S. diplomatic infrastructure in Occupied Palestine. This is not incidental. Like the Black and Tans moving between Ireland and Britain’s colonial fronts, contemporary security forces circulate across imperial space, carrying tactics, habits, and impunity with them. Borders function as laboratories. What works in one place is refined and redeployed elsewhere.

Video shared publicly by immigration attorney Eric Lee from outside an ICE family detention facility in Texas during a reported protest inside the center.

Palestinian men and at least one woman kidnapped by Israel in Gaza.

This matters when Palestinians speak.

Palestinian women, men, and children kidnapped into military prisons without charge have described rape, sexual assault, forced nudity, sexualized torture, and threats of rape during interrogation. Children have been stripped, beaten, sexually humiliated, and raped. Men and women have described sexual torture, rape, and assault used as control, extraction, and degradation. None of this is incidental.

Many were held without charge, then denied access to lawyers or family. Their testimonies appear in reports and inquiries, then stall inside the occupation’s courts, files, and investigative procedures, where delay replaces accountability. The violence is not denied so much as absorbed into procedure, neutralized by language, and left to fade.

There is no janitorial-closet moment here. No accidental exposure. No singular officer quietly removed. This violence operates openly, protected by law, uniform, and international silence.

The Palestinians who came forward did so under occupation, inside a system that has never punished itself for violence against the occupied. Their accounts are met with a shrug. Feminist institutions hesitate. Child-protection organizations are banned or designated as terrorist by Israel. Media outlets reduce these stories to footnotes. Palestinian testimony is treated as a liability rather than evidence.

Sexual violence here is not about desire or deviance. It is about power, about breaking people in ways that last, about sending a message that no body is beyond reach.

Meanwhile, the same governments that prosecute an ICE officer for abusing a woman in a U.S. concentration camp continue to arm, fund, and diplomatically shield the Israeli military as it cages and sexually violates Palestinians of all ages and genders, while authorizing similar violence against people of color inside the United States. This is not contradiction. It is continuity.

Concentration camps, whether framed as immigration enforcement or military security, rely on the same logic: isolate, control, degrade, disappear.

In Louisiana, the system was embarrassed into action. In Palestine, embarrassment is not even performed.

Americans are living under the same architecture, only earlier in its timeline, still convinced it is temporary, still told it is for safety, still assured it cannot happen “here.” That difference is not moral. It is chronological.

Rape does not become complex because the perpetrator wears a uniform, and it does not disappear because the people violated are brown or Black; it only moves closer once it is normalized.

