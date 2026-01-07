©Eman Mohammed

This week, the United States attacked Venezuela and kidnapped its sitting president.

Here are the international laws violated, and what accountability would actually look like if those laws applied upward.

1. Ban on the Use of Force

UN Charter, Article 2(4)

What happened:

U.S. forces entered another country and kidnapped its president.

What the law says:

States may not use force against another country’s territorial integrity or political independence.

If this were anyone else:

An emergency UN Security Council session would already be underway. The word aggression would be unavoidable. Sanctions would be openly discussed.

Why it stops here:

The United States holds a veto over accountability.

2. Sovereign Equality of States

UN Charter, Article 2(1)

What happened:

The U.S. exercised police and military power inside Venezuela without consent.

What the law says:

No state has authority to enforce its laws inside another sovereign country.

If applied evenly:

The violation would be recorded as a breach of sovereignty, backed by dozens of states at international courts.

What actually happens:

The violation is acknowledged quietly and filed away.

3. Prohibition on Political Intervention

Customary International Law (ICJ precedent)

What happened:

A foreign power removed a sitting head of state.

What the law says:

States may not interfere in another country’s political leadership.

If this were anyone else:

It would be labeled illegal regime intervention. Diplomatic recognition would be questioned. Cooperation would be suspended.

Here:

The language softens. The act remains.

4. Head-of-State Immunity

Customary International Law (ICJ, Arrest Warrant case)

What happened:

A sitting president was arrested and transferred to a foreign court.

What the law says:

Sitting heads of state are immune from foreign arrest and prosecution.

If the rule applied upward:

The arrest would be ruled unlawful. Continued detention would expose officials involved to personal liability abroad.

Instead:

The immunity is ignored. The precedent is set.

5. Due Process and Extradition

International Extradition Law & Customary Practice

What happened:

No extradition request. No Venezuelan court. No judicial handover.

What the law says:

Cross-border arrests must follow treaty-based extradition and judicial review.

If enforced:

The act would be classified as an international abduction. Evidence would be invalid. The case would collapse.

Reality:

The force comes first. The paperwork gets adjusted later.

6. Good Faith in International Law

Pacta Sunt Servanda

What happened:

The U.S. later walked back the claim used to justify the operation.

What the law says:

States must act in good faith when invoking legal justifications.

What that means here:

Walking back the claim doesn’t undo the force. It just edits the record.

If Russia, Iran, or China did this, the word would be aggression. But when the U.S. does it, it’s called law enforcement. This isn’t a legal gray area, It’s a power exemption.

But power isn’t as solid as it pretends to be. It doesn’t run only on force, it runs on legitimacy, precedent, and the quiet cooperation of others, which is why language matters so much, why claims are walked back instead of owned, and why the U.S. obsesses over sounding legal even while acting illegally.

This wasn’t just a violation,It was a test run.

What keeps this system going is the idea that accountability only counts if it’s immediate and punitive. When that doesn’t happen, we’re taught to call it failure and move on. But power leaks differently, It leaks through records, through precedent, through allies who follow quietly until the cost of alignment rises, through archives that outlast administrations.

Knowing this isn’t meant to paralyze you. It’s meant to sharpen your vision. Once you see how the machinery works, how language comes first, force follows, and corrections trail behind, you stop mistaking this for chaos.

Power wants to look untouchable, but it isn’t, it’s just slow to bruise, and seeing that clearly isn’t passive at all, it’s how pressure actually builds and gets applied over time.

