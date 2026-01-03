I heard about Venezuela from my aunt in Gaza.

The line kept chopping in and out. The signal has been unstable with the rain and winter storms. Her voice came through in bursts, sharp and breathless. She was furious, not confused.

“They took him,” she said. “Just like that.”

I could hear it before she finished the sentence. Not shock, but recognition. Shock is a luxury Gaza burned through a long time ago.

She was calling from a place where words like operation and security have been used to flatten neighborhoods, erase families, and disappear people. So when she heard American officials say the U.S. had “captured” a president, she didn’t hear legality. She heard colonizers speaking.

Western media headlines were calm and controlled.

“Captured,” according to Associated Press, which described the abduction of Venezuela’s president as a “stunning operation.”

“Large-scale strike,” according to CNN, which framed the bombing of Caracas as a military development.

“Facing charges,” by ABC News and CBS News, manipulating U.S. law-enforcement language around an act that happened entirely outside U.S. jurisdiction.

No headlines used the word kidnapping or led with invasion. No headlines called it what it was. Their language was justifying an international war crime by the United States.

The media didn’t invent this. It made sure it sounded normal.

From Gaza, this doesn’t sound new, It sounds familiar. When a state sends armed forces into another sovereign country and removes its sitting president by force, that is not a capture. It is a kidnapping. Calling it anything else is how violence turns into policy.

My aunt kept repeating the same word through the static, “خطفوه”. Kidnapped.

What she understands, living under siege, is how quickly crimes become routine once they are renamed. Gaza has spent years proving this. Mass killing is broadcast live, denied in real time, then rewarded with weapons, money, and diplomatic cover. The lesson travels, not just to governments, but to the language they use and the limits they convince themselves no longer exist.

This is how impunity spreads, courtesy of Israel and its backers, and through a Western media ecosystem that treats war crimes like administrative updates.

What makes this even more audacious is that this is not the first time the United States has done this on the same date. On January 3, 1990, U.S. forces unlawfully seized Panama’s sitting president, Manuel Noriega, after invading the country, bombing civilian neighborhoods, and flying him to the United States to stand trial in an American court. Same act. Same language.

There’s a historical echo here that people are pretending not to hear. Gaza teaches you to listen for these echoes.

This is not about defending any particular leader. It’s about whether sovereignty means anything at all when the most powerful country on earth decides it doesn’t. It’s about accountability, or the deliberate absence of it.

My aunt wasn’t angry because this was shocking. She was angry because it was predictable. Genocide does not stop where it begins. It stops where accountability starts.

