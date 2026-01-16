The Black Panther Party Didn’t Come Back. It Never Left.

The video is grainy and tense in that way phone footage always is. Sirens bleed into the background and boots scrape pavement. The frame shakes, then steadies. A man stands close to police and ICE officers, close enough that you can feel the air between them tighten. He doesn’t shout, he doesn’t flinch. He holds his ground. Slung across his body is a rifle, carried openly, deliberately, legal where he stands. The camera knows exactly what to do with that image.

His name is Paul Birdsong, and within hours the clip is everywhere. The comments come fast, stacking on top of each other before the video even finishes.

The Black Panthers are back.

That reaction says less about the video than it does about what most people think they know about the Black Panther Party.

For decades, the Panthers have been flattened into an image. Guns. Leather jackets. Men standing face to face with the state. It’s a version that fits neatly into a short clip and an even shorter memory. What gets lost is everything that never made for good footage, and everything that made the Party dangerous in the first place.

The Black Panther Party was not built around confrontation for its own sake. Armed self defense existed, but it was never the heart of the work. Infrastructure was. Free breakfast programs that fed children before school. Community health clinics that tested for sickle cell anemia when hospitals would not. Political education classes, transportation for elders, housing advocacy, prisoner support. These were survival programs, not charity. They were designed to meet needs the state refused to meet, and in doing so, expose that refusal.

The Panthers fed children, taught politics, and built care systems the state refused to provide.

That is why the Party was targeted so aggressively by the American state. Not because of its image, but because it worked.

Photo credit note: These images are part of the visual history of the Black Panther movement. Unfortunately, I do not have confirmed information about the photographers behind them. This is not intentional erasure, but a reflection of how much Black visual history circulates detached from proper credit. If you know the photographers’ names, please share them in the comments so proper attribution can be added.

By the early 1970s, women made up the majority of the Party. They ran chapters, edited the newspaper, organized programs, and shaped political direction. That reality rarely survives in popular retellings, which prefer a narrow, masculinized version of militancy over the daily labor of care and coordination.

When people see Paul Birdsong in these videos today, what they are responding to is not a revival of an organization that disappeared decades ago. Birdsong leads a contemporary group that draws on Panther language and symbolism, especially around visible confrontation with state power. His presence resonates because the conditions that produced the Panthers never disappeared. Police violence, racialized surveillance, the immigration detention and deportation system, economic abandonment, all of it remains familiar.

What has changed is how movements survive. The original Panthers paid a brutal price for visibility, offices were raided, records were seized, leaders were jailed, exiled, or killed. Many organizers learned from that history. Centralized structures, public paper trails, and recognizable hierarchies proved fatal. Survival required adaptation.

The camera, however, hasn’t adapted. It still favors confrontation. It still lingers on uniforms, weapons, and standoffs. Feeding children does not go viral. Teaching political education does not trend. Building systems of care rarely fits into a clip.

That imbalance shapes memory. When people ask whether the Panthers are back, they are really asking whether the image has returned. That question keeps history shallow and safe. It allows the state to fade into the background as an observer, rather than remain visible as an active force in the Party’s destruction.

The Black Panther Party did not come back. It never left in the way history suggests. What endured was not a name or an aesthetic, but a set of practices forged under pressure and refined through loss. Mutual aid. Political education. Community defense. A refusal to wait for permission to survive.

Figures like Paul Birdsong appear at moments like this because unresolved conditions keep producing familiar language. The task now is not to chase nostalgia or declare a revival, but to look past what the camera shows and remember what history trained us not to see.

That is where the story actually begins.

