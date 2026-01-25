The video does not begin with chaos. It begins with winter light flattening a Minneapolis street, people clustered close, phones raised, voices overlapping in alarm. ICE agents move through the frame with the ease of authority that does not expect consequences. A man steps forward holding his phone at chest height, documenting. He appears to place himself between an ICE agent and a woman who has just been shoved to the ground. His movement is instinctive, protective, the reflex of someone used to intervening when harm is unfolding in front of him. That man is Alex Pretti, a 37 year old ICU nurse.

The escalation is fast and entirely one sided. ICE agents pepper spray fills the frame. Hands grab, then bodies hit concrete. The gunshots come while he is already restrained, already surrounded, already down. When the noise stops, he is motionless on the pavement. Phones keep recording because everyone there understands what happens when the recording stops. Within hours, the story arrives, fully assembled.

The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti was armed, aggressive, and posed an imminent threat. That framing moves immediately through parts of the American media ecosystem, not as an allegation, but as fact. The language hardens quickly.

“Self defense.” The man is transformed into a threat before the footage has even circulated in full.

The most blunt example is the New York Post, which labels Pretti an “armed anti ICE protester” in its headline, presenting the federal narrative as settled truth. The video is framed as confirmation, not evidence to be examined. Criminalization comes first, context is optional.

But this is not confined to tabloids. Cable segments and syndicated rewrites repeat DHS phrasing almost verbatim, leaning heavily on terms like officer safety and split second decision, language designed to shut down scrutiny before it begins. This is propaganda in practice, not through invention, but through repetition, timing, and deference.

It looked like this:

Fox News: Framed the shooting as self defense, centering officer fear over video evidence.

Associated Press: Early wire reports led with federal claims before engaging with the footage.

CNN and CBS News: Breaking coverage emphasized official statements and officer safety while treating video evidence as secondary.

What disappears is not nuance but humanity. Pretti’s profession, his actions, his attempt to shield others, all of it becomes irrelevant next to the state’s need to justify lethal force.

If you have lived under occupation, this sequence is instantly recognizable. The killing comes first. Then the smear. Then the official vocabulary. Then the media repeats it until it sounds normal. Palestinians have watched this cycle for decades. When a Palestinian is shot by Israel, a weapon is mentioned, the word terrorist appears, and any video that contradicts the claim is ignored or dismissed. Accountability dissolves on cue.

So when I see ICE, I don’t have an emotional reaction but rather a pattern recognition. That recognition is not abstract. ICE operates internationally through its investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations, which maintains an office inside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv. ICE does not observe Israel from a distance. It embeds itself alongside Israeli security forces inside a system built on surveillance, population control, and narrative management. This is not symbolic. It is operational alignment.

ICE’s global posture matters because repression travels the same way surveillance travels and narrative control travels. What happened in Minneapolis is not only about one man killed in the street. It is about how legitimacy is manufactured after the fact, and how American media repeatedly chooses power over people, just as it has in Palestine, where a genocide is unfolding in Gaza.

Propaganda repeats what power says. Journalism interrogates it. When media refuses to interrogate power, it does not merely fail. It participates.

