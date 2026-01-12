From Gaza to Patagonia: The Same Fire

Sunday 11 January, 4:35 PM Dublin | 1:35 PM Patagonia

The Maghreb Athan اذان المغرب had just ended when the lights went off and the power followed, not everywhere, just here, just us, the refrigerator falling silent, the room loosening its grip on certainty, and I was standing in the kitchen with red lipstick on, supposed to go out. I have started wearing it again after years of avoiding red entirely, after understanding that muting myself was not keeping me whole but helping me vanish, and when the power did not return I stayed, lit the fire, lit the candles, and let the room settle around smaller, steadier sources of light, wax warming, flame holding, the air filling with the smell of heat and dust.

My children watched me with quiet fascination, surprised by how easily I moved in the dark, how little it unsettled me. I was not irritated, did not reach for board games or explanations. They were born in Gaza, lived there long enough to be shaped by it but not long enough for power cuts to lodge in their bodies the way they lodged in mine. In their calm I could see what was absent, the reflex that listens for failure, that knows electricity not as a luxury but as a negotiation learned early and often. I remember because my mother made those hours survivable, melting cheese sandwiches against the gas heater in winter, lining candles with care, not to make the moment pretty but to keep it contained.

She was never steady when those moments tipped into danger, and one night when my eldest knocked over a candle and the flame slid sideways instead of rising, she froze completely. I watched, already recognizing something familiar taking shape. That stillness followed me forward in time, settling into the pause before checking my phone, the breath held before every call to family scattered across Gaza, Egypt, Turkey, while the world continued at its own pace.

Fire has taught me this much, warmth and destruction are not opposites. The same element that gathers us into rooms erases them just as efficiently. I cannot separate the glow in my living room from what I have watched happen elsewhere, not after Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has reduced entire neighborhoods to ash, homes, schools, hospitals, archives collapsing into absence. Not after the West Bank, where Israeli settlers, protected by the army, have repeatedly burned olive trees, ancient groves uprooted or set alight to clear land, sever livelihoods, erase history one harvest at a time. Not after southern Lebanon, where, over the past year, Israeli shelling and incendiary munitions have repeatedly ignited fields and forests in Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab, Rmeish, fires moving through olive groves and farmland, pressing against houses, blackening land and then leaving it to silence. These were not accidents. They did not require interpretation. They were the foreseeable outcomes of force exercised without consequence.

This is what impunity looks like. Not secrecy, not denial, but repetition so familiar it no longer needs justification.

It is from inside that clarity that I read testimonies from Patagonia, from El Chaltén and the edges of Los Glaciares, from Chubut, where fires in recent days tore through forests and communities, consuming thousands of hectares, forcing evacuations, advancing toward schools, power lines, and homes. Locals speak of ignition points and timing, of flames that moved with knowledge of terrain, and they say the tourists were Israeli, plainly, without doubt, the way people speak when they know proximity will be treated as suspicion and testimony will be asked to apologize for itself.

We are no longer interested in connecting dots. After genocide, dots are an indulgence. What repeats across Palestine, Lebanon, Patagonia is not coincidence but permission, a long-standing understanding that Israeli destruction will be absorbed by land and argued away by institutions, that responsibility can always be narrowed, deferred, or buried beneath procedure. This is not a failure of information. It is a failure of accountability.

The people in Patagonia are not speaking into emptiness. They are speaking into a world that has already decided whose devastation demands consequence and whose can be managed as background noise. Different geographies, different rationales, the same outcome: fire, erasure, delay.

I sit in a dim house in Dublin, candles low, fire steady. I do not mistake this warmth for safety or this stillness for peace. I stay where I am, attentive and unreduced by distance, because breaking a pattern does not begin with more proof. It begins with clarity, with recognition, and with insisting that impunity is neither natural nor permanent.

May accountability arrive before everything else is turned to smoke.

