The Blackwater–ICE Connection, Explained

Content warning: This video contains footage of the killing of an unarmed woman during an ICE operation. Viewer discretion is advised.

I woke up to messages from my displaced aunt in Cairo just before dawn. It was close to 4 a.m. there, and she hadn’t slept. She has lived with chronic anxiety for most of her adult life, the kind that doesn’t come in waves but settles into the body like background noise. When it gets bad, she prays. She has been doing that for nearly thirty years, not because prayer fixes the world, but because it gives her something to hold onto when the fear starts to spiral. Last night, it didn’t settle her.

She had been following the news out of the United States, Minnesota in particular, where an unarmed woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed during an ICE operation. Federal agents were involved. Conflicting accounts began circulating almost immediately, along with the familiar language of self-defense. My aunt doesn’t follow American politics closely, and she doesn’t track immigration policy or law enforcement debates, but she understands patterns. She knows what it sounds like when violence is explained after the fact.

She asked me a simple question: who did they charge?

As of now, the ICE agent who fired the fatal shots has not been publicly identified. Online speculation has filled the gap, with names circulating without confirmation, but officially there is still anonymity. That silence matters, not because naming one individual would resolve anything, but because the absence of accountability is part of the system itself. The story continues to move forward while the person who pulled the trigger disappears into procedure.

Around the same time, another piece of reporting landed. ICE has signed contracts with Constellis Holdings, a private military contractor whose corporate lineage runs through Blackwater, the mercenary firm infamous for civilian killings in Iraq, to help track down as many as 1.5 million targeted immigrants nationwide. The work is called skip tracing. Contractors are paid to locate people as quickly as possible and relay their whereabouts to ICE. Monetary incentives are built in, with minimal oversight, and the methods are left intentionally vague.

This is not a separate story from Minnesota. It is the context that makes it legible.

When immigration enforcement is outsourced to companies built for war zones, when surveillance and pursuit become a market, and when force is layered with profit and secrecy, lethal outcomes stop being aberrations and become predictable. The killing in Minnesota did not happen because one situation went wrong. It happened inside a system designed to prioritize speed, control, and results over care or restraint.

For someone like my aunt, anxiety is not abstract. It is the body responding to accumulated evidence. She has lived long enough to see how militarized logic travels, how it moves from one geography to another, and how it adopts new language without changing its core. Prayer, for her, was never about expecting protection. It was about staying functional in a world that keeps proving it is unstable.

The problem is not that her prayer failed. The problem is that fear has become reasonable.

When military contractors hunt civilians, when those responsible for killing remain unnamed, and when death is followed immediately by paperwork and justification, panic is no longer a personal weakness. It is a rational response to systems that operate without transparency or consequence. Minnesota did not introduce something new. It revealed what was already in motion.

And people watching from far away can see that clearly, even when those closest to power insist this was an isolated incident.

May accountability stop feeling like a radical demand.

