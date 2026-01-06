During the ceasefire announced in October, Israel carried out more than 940 violations, turning what was described as a pause into a continued genocide.

The FaceTime calls that come early in the morning are the hardest. Before I answer, I start calculating. Am I two hours ahead or three. Is it still night in Gaza. Is it cold in Egypt. Did the storm reach Turkey yet. I check the weather in places my family now lives, places we never planned to live, and then I pause, because I already know the call is not about the weather.

My family is scattered now, one in Gaza, one in Egypt, one in Turkey, me in Dublin. I used to think adulthood would be easier than childhood. I didn’t imagine it would look like this, constant accounting. Time zones. Borders. Currencies I never meant to understand. The price of bread changing quietly, overnight. I don’t worry whether they have enough blankets. I worry whether they have blankets at all.

Exile does this, It turns care into logistics. I catch myself thinking in maps instead of sentences, in what might still be possible instead of what already isn’t.

That constant awareness, the feeling that everything is connected and unstable at the same time, isn’t just personal anymore. It spills outward, It starts to sound like the world we’re living in.

Last week, the United States quietly walked back a story it had already acted on. After kidnapping Venezuela’s president and flying him to New York, the Justice Department admitted that “Cartel de los Soles” was never an actual organization. What had been described as a drug cartel, even called a “terrorist” group, turned out to be a slang term. A phrase people had used for years to describe corruption, not a real group recognized by the DEA or the United Nations.

The timing matters. The stupidity was part of the plan. The claim stayed in place long enough to justify sanctions, escalation, and force. Only after the president was already apducted, did prosecutors soften the language, calling it a “patronage system” instead of a cartel. The action was fast. The correction was quiet, buried in legal language most people were never meant to read or question.

None of this feels new to me. I’ve seen this before. A claim doesn’t have to be true, it just has to hold together long enough to move things forward. We’ve watched this script play out before, from Saddam Hussein to Muammar Gaddafi. Accusation first. Force after. Clarifications later, if they come at all. Law doesn’t slow power down here. It just gives it words that sound acceptable.

At the same time, facts that should have caused alarm barely registered. During the so-called ceasefire announced in October, Israel committed more than 940 violations. Not as accidents or exceptions, but as a pattern. The number stopped feeling like a warning and started feeling routine. Airstrikes continued. Ground operations continued. Aid was blocked. The word ceasefire moved faster than anything actually protecting people on the ground.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed Birzeit University in Ramallah and in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes hit residential areas. In the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, nine-year-old Dana Abu Marouf was killed while playing. Two sisters, Hiba and Maryam Abu Jalal, five and seven years old, were wounded. A tent sheltering displaced families was bombed. Nasser Medical Complex confirmed at least two Palestinians killed, and several others injured, among them children.

These are not symbols to me. They are names I repeat so they don’t turn into numbers.

They exist in a system where consequences follow alignment, not harm. A metaphor can justify kidnapping a president, while nearly a thousand ceasefire violations barely slow anything down.

This doesn’t feel chaotic. It feels arranged. Predictable, once you start paying attention.

People keep asking what to do with all of this. I understand the question. Constant outrage is exhausting. Being asked only to feel eventually shuts people down. This isn’t about carrying everything or performing grief the right way. It’s about seeing clearly. About noticing the order of things, recognizing how language shows up before force, how punishment is selective, how legality is often used to excuse what should never be excused.

The next time my phone rings early in the morning, I’ll still do the math in my head. I’ll still check the weather in four countries. But knowing this isn’t random, knowing it follows a pattern, gives me something steadier than despair.

Clarity doesn’t drain me anymore. Now it gives me somewhere to stand, and a responsibility to stay there.

May your clarity not harden into numbness

