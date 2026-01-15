I stayed up late the night before baking banana bread, the kind of late that feels borrowed from the next day, when the house is quiet and the oven hums like it’s keeping you company. The bananas had passed the point of dignity, soft and freckled, waiting to be turned into something else, and I liked that about them. Banana bread isn’t Palestinian. It doesn’t belong to Gaza or to my family’s sacred dessert archive. It’s not qidret qader cake, not ghraibeh, not sfeeha pastries folded with the kind of patience I never inherited. Banana bread belongs to exile, convenience, and making something warm out of what was almost thrown away, and that felt right.

I make mine moist in the middle, crisp at the edges, chocolate chips melting into the crumb, almonds and pecans interrupting every bite like small, intentional rebellions. I crushed the cinnamon myself, pressing the sticks down into my old wooden مدقة, the sound sharp and grounding, the smell immediate and familiar. I don’t go anywhere without it. That mortar traveled with me from Gaza to the US and then to Dublin, wrapped carefully every time, heavier than it looks, stubbornly essential. Sean, my partner, once had one too, a beautiful stone one, smooth and expensive and too polite, the kind that looks good on a shelf. It cracked during one of our moves and broke clean through, like it couldn’t survive the distance. Mine survived because it had already lived through worse.

A few hours later, I was knocking on my neighbors’ doors, holding banana bread like an offering, asking if they were allergic to pecans or almonds, an old habit I picked up when I lived in the US and never quite dropped. My neighbors here are used to me showing up with hummus and za’atar crisps, so this didn’t feel completely out of character, even if I was quietly risking frightening the Irish with unsolicited baked goods at odd hours. I wasn’t just giving them cake. I was chasing a familiar feeling. The kind we had in Gaza, where food was how we said hello, how we checked on each other, how we proved we were still here. I didn’t leave that instinct behind. I brought Gaza to Dublin. It’s everywhere I go.

That night felt ordinary in the best way. Sweet. Unremarkable. My hands busy, my kitchen warm, my body pleasantly tired. I didn’t know yet that I was collecting calm, storing it carefully, the way you do when peace has a habit of not staying.

That’s probably why my luggage is always overweight. Not because of the ten books or the dozen outfits, though I do pack like the person I want to be and not the one I actually am, but because I refuse to travel light when it comes to memory. Kitchens, habits, gestures, tools. I smuggle them all across borders and still act surprised when the scale starts yelling at me.

The next morning, that ordinariness shattered into something familiar. I woke up to an early call from my mother. It disconnected before I could answer. I stared at my phone longer than I want to admit. This was during what they were calling a ceasefire, which mostly meant the killing had learned a new word, not a new behavior.

There is a particular kind of love our mothers practice that looks suspiciously like criticism. They tell us to lose weight, then worry when we look too skinny. They nag us to take care of ourselves, then sigh when we rest too much. They push us to go out, complain that we’re always home, then frown when we tell them we were up late. They say they don’t expect perfection, while quietly rearranging the furniture of our lives every time we think we’ve figured it out. It’s a dance we were never meant to master because the music keeps changing, the rug keeps getting pulled, and the goalpost is always somewhere else. In our thirties, it stopped turning into fights and turned into GIFs, voice notes, and inside jokes sent at odd hours, laughing because laughter is easier than explaining the love. It’s warm, it’s exhausting, it’s intimate in a way that makes outsiders roll their eyes and insiders wish they were sitting closer to the table.

My mother and her sister have these silent arguments, two women holding onto their trauma and their families like lifelines. They inflate being sick because fear needs somewhere to live. They never built much of a life for themselves beyond one where they see their children and grandchildren at least three times a week. In our rants, as their children, we complain about their dysfunction and laugh. We talk about how they weaponize the silent treatment and then reroute all their complaints through us. Even when they argue, they are polite, delicate, sweet in that old way. They feel deeply. We feel deeply. They passed it down like inheritance, and we love them for it, except when we don’t.

We don’t unsettle people by being different. We unsettle them by being recognizable.

Our family is dysfunctional in the way most families are. Its shape is unusual, but deeply familiar. We carry many lives at once: refugees and those who never left, people who crossed borders and learned how to return in pieces, people who rebuilt themselves more than once, people who lost partners and kept going, communists and capitalists arguing over the same table, people chosen into the family, and people who offer nothing but their presence, which is still enough. In our culture, belonging is not conditional.

I’m a Palestinian woman who got divorced and remarried outside our nationality and culture. I used to be the highlight of every season, every gathering, and I learned to roll my eyes and enjoy it. Now my identity in the family comes with low expectations and always pleasant surprises. In my twenties, I demanded respect. By my thirties, it arrived without asking. Being your family’s disappointment is a misunderstood privilege. It meant they loved me more, worried louder, and let me be.

The genocide forced us all to say things we were never comfortable saying. It pushed affection past embarrassment, it softened our mothers in ways nothing else could. We saved our immediate families’ lives, but we couldn’t save their hearts from breaking. We lost family members. My aunt lost her grandchild and her daughter-in-law. My cousin lost his wife and child. Another cousin lost her husband and child. There is no version of this where we pretend we succeeded.

This is why we don’t say “I love you” anymore. We want them to feel it so strongly it became unnecessary to utter.

I’m sharing this because memory is fragile, and forgetting is efficient. You might disappear after this. You might thank me. You might never comment again. But you won’t forget it. And that matters. Because knowing, really knowing, having clarity in your bones and faith in who you are and where you come from, whether that faith is religious or simply rooted in identity, is what keeps you from feeling lost.

Think of the drunk uncle who shows up every Christmas, minus the alcohol. That’s my family. I wouldn’t trade a single one of them for heaven or earth. They love through everything they do, loudly and awkwardly and relentlessly, and I was blessed, truly blessed, to have almost never doubted that.

May you never be asked to earn the right to belong.

