Share

Gaza City, al-Sabra neighborhood, January 20, 2026

On the rubble of what was once a six-story home in al-Sabra, south of Gaza City,, Mahmoud Hammad arrives every morning as if reporting to a job no one should ever have to do. He comes at first light and stays until his body forces him to stop. There are no rescue teams, no heavy machinery, no white helmets or orange vests. Just a battered metal baking sieve "الغربال" and a hammer worn smooth at the grip.

What was once a home was turned by Israeli airstrikes into slabs of broken concrete and stone crushed so fine it looks like sand. The dust never settles. It floats, drifts, lifts again with every step, coating Mahmoud’s hair, his eyelashes, the inside of his mouth. In late 2023, an Israeli strike erased the house in seconds, killing his wife and six children, along with other members of his family. Mahmoud survived with broken bones and injuries that still pull at him when he bends.

He had been inside with them, then stepped out briefly, minutes at most. When the bombardment hit, it came as layered sound, explosions folding into one another. He was buried too, pinned beneath falling concrete, pressure on his chest so heavy he thought his lungs would give out. He stayed conscious, shouting their names into darkness thick with dust, his throat burning, waiting for voices that never answered.

Two years later, what moves most freely here is still dust. Mahmoud digs now with a routine grief has turned mechanical. He breaks into the rubble with a hammer, wedges his fingers into gaps sharp enough to split skin, digs down sometimes nine meters into what used to be floors and stairwells. When his back locks, he sits, when his hands tremble, he waits, then he begins to sift.

He loads sand and crushed concrete into the sieve and shakes it slowly. Fine dust falls through first, then gravel. He shakes again and again. Whatever refuses to fall through is what he studies, searching for signs of bone, for proof that what remains is human.

The sieve itself is ordinary, almost obscene in how familiar it is. Mahmoud says he once used it at the beginning of the genocide, when forced starvation was imposed, to clean flour mixed with dirt so children could eat. Now it separates earth from what remains of them. Survival tools turned into forensic instruments, kitchens turned into graveyards.

When something catches in the mesh, Mahmoud pauses. A fragment, too light to be stone, too curved. He lifts it carefully and places it on a white cloth spread beside him, where other pieces wait. Each fragment is placed carefully, not as evidence for anyone else, but as an act of care, a refusal to let his family remain mixed with debris.

Some discoveries land heavier than others. When he uncovered the bones of a fetus, small enough to rest in his palm, he understood then that his wife had been pregnant when she was killed. He did not scream. He sat still, dust settling onto his shoulders, the weight of that knowledge pressing deeper than the rubble ever could.

Because the bodies were crushed, because so much was pulverized, Mahmoud does not trust his eyes alone. He photographs each fragment and sends the images to doctors outside Gaza, asking them to identify what belongs to whom. This is how Palestinians bury their dead now, through phones, fragments, and waiting.

Mahmoud managed to recover the remains of his brother and his brother’s children, buried them, then returned to the same destroyed home. His search has lasted more than 180 days. He reached his nephews first. Their bodies told their own story, folded into one another, crushed beneath concrete, suffocated where they hid together.

All of this is happening under what the world insists on calling a ceasefire. The bombs did not stop, they merely slowed. Mahmoud watches borders open not for aid, not for excavation equipment to recover Palestinian families, but for tractors to retrieve the bodies of Israeli soldiers who came into Gaza to commit genocide. Machines arrive swiftly for the occupier’s dead. For Palestinians, there is a sieve and bare hands.

“They bring machines for their soldiers,” he says. “For our children, we dig with our fingers.”

Mahmoud needs medical treatment, but it did not sway him to leave Gaza. He says he will not abandon his wife and children under the rubble. He wants a grave he can visit, something solid in a place where everything collapses. This work costs money even when it looks primitive, fuel for generators, tools, transport. He sold what he owned. He refuses donations. “These are not stones,” he says. “This is my family’s blood.”

His sister says he is alive in body only, his face aged and his back bent, that he tried once to stop digging but couldn’t, and returned to the rubble to push sand through the sieve again.

Mahmoud asks a question that lingers long after the dust settles for the night. If he is doing this alone, who will dig out the children buried under the thousands of other collapsed homes across Gaza?

And so he returns each morning, under a ceasefire that does not stop death, shaking sand through a kitchen sieve, listening to dust fall away, holding on to whatever refuses to disappear.

Mahmoud is still digging. This piece will be updated when he is able to bury his family.

Leave a comment

Share