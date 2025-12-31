Daftar

December 2025

What Didn’t Collapse in 2025
Ordinary life has been thinning. People notice the loss before they understand its cause.
This Is What Modern Lynching Looks Like
He was praying on his land. The rest was recorded.
  Eman Mohammed
A Christmas Recipe From Gaza
From a Kitchen That No Longer Exist
  Eman Mohammed
A dispatch, for you | عزيزي القارئ
  Eman Mohammed
المسيحيون الفلسطينيون: الأساس الذي حاول الاستعمار تفكيكه
كبرت وأنا ارى المقاومة بهيئات مختلفة. في امي. في الجارات. في الشارع. وهكذا فهمت المسيحيين الفلسطينيين، لا كأقلية، بل كجزء من النسيج الذي حاول الاستعمار…
  Eman Mohammed
The Palestinian Christians They Don’t Want You to Know
How Zionism Used “Tolerance” to Justify Erasure
  Eman Mohammed
Meet Ahmad Al Ahmad, the Man the Headlines Don’t Know What to Do With
On Ahmad Al Ahmad, manufactured hate, and the politics of condemnation
  Eman Mohammed
Again.
Apparently, this is what peace looks like now.
  Eman Mohammed
Britain Is Killing Its Political Prisoners
This Is What State Violence Looks Like.
  Eman Mohammed
بابا نويل في غزة
النص الآتي هو النسخة العربية الأصلية المُنقَّحة للمقال السابق المكتوب باللغة الإنجليزية
  Eman Mohammed
