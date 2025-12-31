Daftar
They Kidnapped a President. Then Walked Back the Story.
The U.S. admitted it exaggerated its case against Venezuela after acting on it. Israel violated a ceasefire more than 940 times with no consequences.
10 hrs ago
•
Eman Mohammed
29
1
13
The U.S. Kidnapped Another President
It happened in Venezuela this week. It happened in Panama on the same date in 1990. Gaza recognizes the pattern immediately.
Jan 3
•
Eman Mohammed
114
8
44
December 2025
What Didn’t Collapse in 2025
Ordinary life has been thinning. People notice the loss before they understand its cause.
Dec 31, 2025
58
10
34
This Is What Modern Lynching Looks Like
He was praying on his land. The rest was recorded.
Dec 26, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
166
17
94
A Christmas Recipe From Gaza
From a Kitchen That No Longer Exist
Dec 22, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
83
16
35
A dispatch, for you | عزيزي القارئ
All posts remain public for five days, then move behind the paywall as part of the subscriber-supported archive.
Dec 20, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
3
المسيحيون الفلسطينيون: الأساس الذي حاول الاستعمار تفكيكه
كبرت وأنا ارى المقاومة بهيئات مختلفة. في امي. في الجارات. في الشارع. وهكذا فهمت المسيحيين الفلسطينيين، لا كأقلية، بل كجزء من النسيج الذي حاول الاستعمار…
Dec 19, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
10
1
3
The Palestinian Christians They Don’t Want You to Know
How Zionism Used “Tolerance” to Justify Erasure
Dec 18, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
74
4
41
Meet Ahmad Al Ahmad, the Man the Headlines Don’t Know What to Do With
On Ahmad Al Ahmad, manufactured hate, and the politics of condemnation
Dec 14, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
102
16
43
Again.
Apparently, this is what peace looks like now.
Dec 14, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
35
2
17
Britain Is Killing Its Political Prisoners
This Is What State Violence Looks Like.
Dec 11, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
126
1
85
بابا نويل في غزة
النص الآتي هو النسخة العربية الأصلية المُنقَّحة للمقال السابق المكتوب باللغة الإنجليزية
Dec 11, 2025
•
Eman Mohammed
9
2
5
